What’s better than relaxing on a lakefront patio,breeze blowing in your hair and a craft beer in your hand while you listen tolive music? (Get back to us when you have an answer.) For the latestinstallment of Colectivo’s Live on the Lakefront Patio series, Indiana-basedband Salaam will soundtrack an evening of world music built around a frameworkof Iraqi maqam—a musical genre withroots dating back at least 400 years. The trio enjoys putting new twists on thetraditional genre, incorporating styles like rock, bluegrass and jazz to make themusic their own. NPR’s “All Things Considered” described Salaam’s music as“[transposing] a genre of music few Americans are even aware of into a sonicrealm that feels enchanting and exotic, while still strangely familiar.”