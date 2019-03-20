Salon Series: A discussion with Wes Tank, a Milwaukee filmmaker

Wes Tank is an independent filmmaker from Milwaukee.

NŌ STUDIOS® Screening Room

Along with film Wes is a performer and artist who produces with the intent of strengthening cultural ecosystems. His approach to art is immersive, inclusive and generative. As a freelancer, Tank creates meaningful media with artists, musicians, non-profit organizations, foundations, young adults, community members and neighborhood initiatives who focus on the arts, culture, education, health and social justice.

Informed by his experience as a performer, Tank approaches filmmaking by closely following his subjects from every imaginable angle. His cinematography is choreographed in an elegant yet humble dance around a character, a landscape or a place. He edits passionately to mix those perspectives with voices and energy. What you hear and see meets in your mind. The dance is complete.

Clients and collaborators include the Zilber Family Foundation, Milwaukee Art Museum, Artists Working in Education, Freewaves, Busdriver, Rotary Club of Milwaukee, Activate MKE, Zeidler Center for Public Discussion, Riverworks, Running Rebels, Choice Neighborhood Initiative, Washington Park Neighborhood Initiative, Serengeti, Bookworm Gardens, Milwaukee Record, Beerline Trail Initiative, Northwest Side Community Development Corporation and Lake Valley Camp.

Public parking is available at the Brewery Parking Garage at 1213 N 9th Street.

Everyone is welcome

Suggested donation $5-$10

Donations benefit the artists.