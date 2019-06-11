Salon Series: Kurt Raether | 10 Years of Creative Collaborations

Kurt Raether is a Milwaukee filmmaker and entrepreneur. As he prepares for his largest project to date, he’ll look back to share successes, failures, and personal lessons learned while working with a fascinating cross-section of the city’s artists. He will show work and share stories about:

- Producing feature films with Johnathon Olsen.

- Directing short documentary films like Little America and

Documenting Westphal.

- Playing music with local band The Fatty Acids.

- Finding the intersection of Art and Business with Reginald Baylor.

- Creating award-winning music videos w/ Wes Tank & Josh Evert.

- Helping talented directors like Carol Brandt and Shannon McInnis

develop projects.

- Running an ongoing series of pop-up restaurants with Lydia Jarvis

and local chefs.

- Collaborating with BlackBox Visual on commercial and artistic

projects.

- Building a 20-person creative agency, SRH, with Matt Sabljak and

Sam Hogerton.

Join us for a fun evening about the art of bringing together a team to accomplish a vision.

Suggested donation of $10 - General Admission

Suggested donation of $5 - Student Admission

All proceeds go to the presenting artist.