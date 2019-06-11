Salon Series: Kurt Raether | 10 Years of Creative Collaborations
No Studios 1037 W. McKinley Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
Kurt Raether is a Milwaukee filmmaker and entrepreneur. As he prepares for his largest project to date, he’ll look back to share successes, failures, and personal lessons learned while working with a fascinating cross-section of the city’s artists. He will show work and share stories about:
- Producing feature films with Johnathon Olsen.
- Directing short documentary films like Little America and
Documenting Westphal.
- Playing music with local band The Fatty Acids.
- Finding the intersection of Art and Business with Reginald Baylor.
- Creating award-winning music videos w/ Wes Tank & Josh Evert.
- Helping talented directors like Carol Brandt and Shannon McInnis
develop projects.
- Running an ongoing series of pop-up restaurants with Lydia Jarvis
and local chefs.
- Collaborating with BlackBox Visual on commercial and artistic
projects.
- Building a 20-person creative agency, SRH, with Matt Sabljak and
Sam Hogerton.
Join us for a fun evening about the art of bringing together a team to accomplish a vision.
Suggested donation of $10 - General Admission
Suggested donation of $5 - Student Admission
All proceeds go to the presenting artist.