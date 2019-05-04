10-Year Anniversary Party w/76 Juliet
Saloon on Calhoun with Bacon 17000 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005
It’s a 10-year anniversary party! Shot Girls, Bourbon blowout specials, Drinks priced at 2009 pricing, 76 JULIET performs at 9pm NO COVER CHARGE, hors d’oeuvres 7-9, lots of free giveaways! Basically, a blast celebrating 10 years of Saloon!
May the forth be with us!!
Info
Saloon on Calhoun with Bacon 17000 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005 View Map
Live Music/Performance, Misc. Events