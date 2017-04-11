Event time: 8pm

SAM LLANAS BAND

Fri May 26 2017 8:00 pm @ 224 W. Bruce Street Milwaukee $10adv/$12door

Sam (formerly of the BoDeans) is an iconic American singer, acoustic guitarist, and songwriter. Best known for his unique and distinctively soulful voice, It was Llanas’ voice that supplied the trademark vocal on Robbie Robertson’s “Somewhere Down the Crazy River.”

Shedding new light on a multi-decade career Sam Llanas returns to his roots adding a refined rock sound complimented by a full band, all veterans of both studio and live performance. Behind his lone-wolf image and tuffness, Llanas continues to hone his skills. A master craftsman that feels most at home in the city he’s always called home, Llanas has set the stage for fans to embrace his new identity.

http://samllanas.com/

Advance tickets available here--

https://anodynecoffee.com/shop/shop/samllanasband/

