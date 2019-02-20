Sandwich & a Steinway with Caroline & Katherine Ray

Wednesday, February 20th, 2019

Noon-1pm

Steinway Piano Gallery of Milwaukee

11550 W. North Ave

Wauwatosa, WI 53226

Phone: 414-727-5995

Caroline Ray is the director of the pep band at the Milwaukee School of Engineering. Additionally, she serves as assistant director of the pep band at the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee. A graduate of UW-Milwaukee's music program, she received her master's of music in wind band conducting, studying with Dr. John Climer. She also studied flute with Jennifer Clippert. While earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in flute performance in Colorado, she studied flute with Rachel Perez, conducting with Mark Dorn (former producer of Kids from Wisconsin), and was a masterclass participant with Colonel Lowell Graham (former director of the USAF Band). In 2015, Caroline directed the University Flute Choir at Colorado Christian University.She has performed with her sister Katherine since 2006.