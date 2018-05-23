Sandwich & a Steinway with Harpist, Katherine Ray

Wednesday, May 23rd, 2018

Noon-1pm

Steinway Piano Gallery of Milwaukee

11550 W. North Ave

Wauwatosa, WI 53226

Phone: 414-727-5995

Lunch Time Concert Series on select Wednesdays from Noon-1pm at the Steinway Piano Gallery of Milwaukee. Suggested Donation $5.

Katherine Ray has been studying the harp since age eight. She is currently a Senior at the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee and is studying harp performance under Professor Ann Lobotzke. In 2006 Ray won first place at the WMTA state competition. During high school she was a part of the Sheboygan Area Youth Symphony and was invited to perform in the Young Musical Stars concert in 2014. During her senior year of high school Ray was one of four musicians to win a place in the John Michael Kohler Arts Center Senior Honors Recital and received the Merit in the Arts Scholarship from the Kohler Foundation. During her sophomore year of college Ray was one of twelve students chosen to perform at Lyon & Healy Hall in Chicago after participating in the Auditions and Evaluations put on by the Greater Chicago Chapter of the American Harp Society. Ray has also been featured as a guest performer on the WUWM Radio show Lake Effect.