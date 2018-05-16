2) Sandwich & a Steinway with Julian Rhee

Wednesday, May 16th, 2018

Noon-1pm

Steinway Piano Gallery of Milwaukee

11550 W. North Ave

Wauwatosa, WI 53226

Phone: 414-727-5995

Lunch Time Concert Series on select Wednesdays from Noon-1pm at the Steinway Piano Gallery of Milwaukee. Suggested Donation $5.

If you missed seeing Julian at our March 28th Sandwich and a Steinway, he's returning to the Gallery on May 16th with a brand new program.

Julian Rhee, 17, is a scholarship Fellow at the Music Institute of Chicago’s Academy, a training center for advanced pre-college musicians, and studies violin with Almita Vamos. Julian is a Finalist Winner of the 2018 National YoungArts Foundation and was a featured performer on NPR’s From the Top with Host Christopher O' Riley, where he collaborated with internationally renowned ensemble Time for Three at a concert in Jordan Hall, Boston. This past summer Julian returned from a 10 day Tour to Buenos Aires, Argentina and Montevideo, Uruguay as a guest soloist and participated in the Bowdoin International Festival