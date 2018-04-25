Sandwich & a Steinway with Lois Menchaca

Wednesday, April 25th, 2018

Noon-1pm

Steinway Piano Gallery of Milwaukee

11550 W. North Ave

Wauwatosa, WI 53226

Phone: 414-727-5995

Admission: $5 Suggested Donation

Lunch Time Concert Series on select Wednesdays from Noon-1pm at the Steinway Piano Gallery of Milwaukee. Suggested Donation $5.

For over 30 years Lou has enjoyed an enviable career as a music professor, conductor and trumpeter at home and on the road.

Since Fall of 1992, Dr. Louis A. Menchaca, Professor of Music, has directed all aspects of instrumental music at CUW. Under his guidance, the Symphonic Wind Ensemble has gained local, regional, national and international attention by performing in concert halls, churches and schools in thirty six states (including Hawaii) and Europe. Current plans are underway for a 2015 international tour to Austria. Other duties include conducting the Chamber Orchestra and Jazz Ensemble as well as serving as department head. He also teaches conducting, music education and graduate music theory review. Music teacher preparation and student-teaching supervision remains a priority in his teaching mission. His band and orchestra alumni hold teaching and administrative positions across the United States.