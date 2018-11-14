Sandwich & a Steinway with Milwaukee Repertory Theater's The All Night Strut
Steinway Piano Gallery 11550 W. North Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53226
Sandwich & a Steinway with Milwaukee Repertory Theater's The All Night Strut
Wednesday, November 14, 2018
Noon-1pm
Steinway Piano Gallery of Milwaukee
11550 W. North Ave
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
Phone: 414-727-5995
Lunchtime concert series on select Wednesdays at Steinway Piano Gallery of Milwaukee. Suggested $5 donation to be directed to local music education programs.
The All Night Strut!
AN ENERGY FILLED MUSICAL REVUE
Featuring five triple threat actor/musician/dancers, The All Night Strut! takes you on a musical journey through hits from the 1930s and 1940s from some of the greats including Duke Ellington, Frank Loesser and the Gershwins.
From the funky jive of Harlem, to the romance of the Stage Door Canteen, it’s filled with jazz, blues, bebop and American songbook standards such as “Minnie The Moocher,”“In The Mood,” “Fascinatin’ Rhythm,”“I’ll Be Seeing You,” “It Don’t Mean a Thing if it Ain’t Got That Swing,” and “White Cliffs of Dover.”