Sandwich & a Steinway with Milwaukee Repertory Theater's The All Night Strut

Wednesday, November 14, 2018

Noon-1pm

Steinway Piano Gallery of Milwaukee

11550 W. North Ave

Wauwatosa, WI 53226

Phone: 414-727-5995

Lunchtime concert series on select Wednesdays at Steinway Piano Gallery of Milwaukee. Suggested $5 donation to be directed to local music education programs.

The All Night Strut!

AN ENERGY FILLED MUSICAL REVUE

Featuring five triple threat actor/musician/dancers, The All Night Strut! takes you on a musical journey through hits from the 1930s and 1940s from some of the greats including Duke Ellington, Frank Loesser and the Gershwins.

From the funky jive of Harlem, to the romance of the Stage Door Canteen, it’s filled with jazz, blues, bebop and American songbook standards such as “Minnie The Moocher,”“In The Mood,” “Fascinatin’ Rhythm,”“I’ll Be Seeing You,” “It Don’t Mean a Thing if it Ain’t Got That Swing,” and “White Cliffs of Dover.”