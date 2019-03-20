Sandwich & a Steinway with Steve Ayers

Wednesday, March 20th, 2019

Noon-1pm

Steinway Piano Gallery of Milwaukee

11550 W. North Ave

Wauwatosa, WI 53226

Phone: 414-727-5995

Lunch Time Concert Series on select Wednesdays from Noon-1pm at the Steinway Piano Gallery of Milwaukee. Suggested Donation $5 to be donated to local music for youth programs.

A graduate with bachelor and master degrees in piano from the Jacobs School of Music at Indiana University, Steven Ayers is a pianist for the Milwaukee Ballet, the String Academy of Wisconsin, and is on the faculty of the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music. He is the proud father of two sons performing in professional orchestras, and serves as treasurer on the PianoArts Board.