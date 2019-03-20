Sandwich & a Steinway with Steve Ayers
Steinway Piano Gallery 11550 W. North Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53226
Wednesday, March 20th, 2019
Noon-1pm
Phone: 414-727-5995
Lunch Time Concert Series on select Wednesdays from Noon-1pm at the Steinway Piano Gallery of Milwaukee. Suggested Donation $5 to be donated to local music for youth programs.
A graduate with bachelor and master degrees in piano from the Jacobs School of Music at Indiana University, Steven Ayers is a pianist for the Milwaukee Ballet, the String Academy of Wisconsin, and is on the faculty of the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music. He is the proud father of two sons performing in professional orchestras, and serves as treasurer on the PianoArts Board.