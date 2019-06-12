Sandwich & a Steinway with Ted Oliver and Marcell Guyton - Dueling Pianos

Wednesday, June 12th, 2019

Noon-1pm

Steinway Piano Gallery of Milwaukee

11550 W. North Ave

Wauwatosa, WI 53226

Phone: 414-727-5995

Lunch Time Concert Series on select Wednesdays from Noon-1pm at the Steinway Piano Gallery of Milwaukee. Suggested Donation $5.

Ted Oliver began playing piano at the relatively late age of 15 as a sophomore in high school. By the age of 18 he was admitted as a jazz piano major at Webster University in St. Louis where he studied theory, performance, arranging and history in both jazz and classical piano. While taking bit gigs here and there during his college years, in 1982 Ted became a full time musician and has been one ever since. Gigging in the hyper competitive St. Louis music scene six nights a week, Ted was able to hone his chops as an in demand piano/keyboard player.

In 1988, while playing with the Ralph Butler Band in St. Louis, Ted accepted a position with the baddest band out of Phoenix AZ - Straight From the Heart. Traveling all over the country he stayed with SFTH for 3 years and eventually the band relocated back to Phoenix. It was there in 1991, that he was introduced to the Dueling Pianos scene after seeing DP pioneer Rod Summers (may he RIP) perform at Margret's at 10 Downing Street in Scottsdale AZ. Since the salad days in AZ, Ted has performed in many of the best Dueling Pianos rooms in the country and has performed with many of the best Dueling Pianos performers.

Marcell Guyton is a Milwaukee-based professional piano player and singer. His diverse music catalog and strong work ethic comes from over 30 years in the business, traveling throughout the country and the world. In addition to his solo show,he is also the founder and band leader for a popular local band called The Rhythm Kings. Whether performing his solo act or with the band, he is available to entertain at a variety of venues including clubs, corporate functions, casinos, popular fairs & festivals as well as private events and weddings. You can find him playing in the Milwaukee and surrounding areas an average of four or five nights a week, occasionally playing two shows in one day. His genre of music spans a wide variety from Johnny Cash to Bruno Mars, Michael Jackson to Billy Joel and everything in between. So if you're looking for a guaranteed night of dancing, singing and partying, check his schedule and then have some fun!