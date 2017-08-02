Sassy Cow Creamery Ice Cream Social

Sassy Cow Creamery W4192 Bristol Road, Columbus, Wisconsin 53925

Event time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Join us for pie and ice cream, root beer floats and many more ice cream treats!

• Take a tour of our new milking parlor

• Wagon rides

• Visit with Alice in Dairyland

• Learn more about how we make ice cream

• Pedal tractors

• Contests for the entire family!

Farm and creamery tours are free. Contact 608-837-7766 with questions. 

Price: Admission is free

View Map
