Saturday Jan. 13 8PM Mezcalero Presents Montage Live

Come over and dance the night away with the awesome Funk, Disco, R&B, Soul music from Montage. The best cure for the deep freeze blues. We have some excellent food and drinks to get you going. Gary B. Lovestone, Manda, Timothy, Peabo, Rosemary, Benjamin, Jason will be playing some of the best music Milwaukee has to offer.

For advanced reservations call 414-897-8296 or

email us Mezcalero@MezcaleroRestaurant.com