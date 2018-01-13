Mezcalero Presents Montage Live

Mezcalero Restaurant 6869 W. Forest Home Ave., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220

Saturday Jan. 13 8PM Mezcalero Presents Montage Live

Come over and dance the night away with the awesome Funk, Disco, R&B, Soul music from Montage. The best cure for the deep freeze blues. We have some excellent food and drinks to get you going. Gary B. Lovestone, Manda, Timothy, Peabo, Rosemary, Benjamin, Jason will be playing some of the best music Milwaukee has to offer.

https://www.facebook.com/montagefunk/

https://www.facebook.com/montagefunk/videos/10155387938726775/

https://www.facebook.com/Mezcalero1/

For advanced reservations call 414-897-8296 or

email us Mezcalero@MezcaleroRestaurant.com

Info
Mezcalero Restaurant 6869 W. Forest Home Ave., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Dances & Classes, Live Music/Performance
414-897-8296
please enable javascript to view
