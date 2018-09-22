Join us on Saturday, September 22 for Café Centraal’s annual Sausage Fest! From noon to 8 p.m., you can get all-you-can-eat sausage for just $10 and all net proceeds benefit Camp American Legion. It’s the ultimate win-win situation: you get to eat all the sausage you want while also benefiting a great local cause.

Sausage Fest began over a decade ago as a simple backyard barbecue in Bay View. At the time it was called the Lakefront Festival of Sausage, channeling the concept of “Sausage for a Cause” while showcasing fine Milwaukee sausage and beer. As the event grew, the need for a larger venue became apparent. Café Centraal was happy to step up to the plate and so the tradition continues.

What is the Camp American Legion?

Camp American Legion provides—at no cost—a retreat for veterans and active duty service members with physician-documented physical and/or psychological illnesses, injuries or disabilities. Active duty military recently returned from a deployment, as well as any family who have recently lost a service member, are also welcome to participate in Camp American Legion’s rehabilitation, grief and reintegration programs. All net proceeds from Sausage Fest sales benefit Camp American Legion, located on Big Carr Lake, north of Rhinelander, WI.