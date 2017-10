×

We can't let them get away with it!

Wauwatosa and Milwaukee County officials have been meeting quietly behind the scenes to carve up the County Grounds' remaining natural areas like a Thanksgiving turkey. And each time they come up with a new map, the areas carved out for future roads and buildings keep getting bigger.They're planning a two- to three-story student dorm to replace the old food services building, and mixed-use, office and apartment buildings and retail stores smack dab between the Ronald McDonald House and the WAC along Watertown Plank, replacing the wooded green space that's there now.But to stop them, we need you. And you can start by joining us at the County Grounds Coalitionat 6 p.m. this Thursday in the Wauwatosa Library Firefly Room. We'll give you an update on what city and county officials are up to, as well as our plans to keep the County Grounds and its Sanctuary Woods free of any more building or road construction.See you Thursday!Sincerely,PETER ABBOTT, chairCounty Grounds Coalition