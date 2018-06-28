"Save The Nuts!" 1st Annual Charity Tric Race

Have you had hopes and dream of one day being in the 15th Annual Shorewood Criterium Cycling Classic... well, no need to dream any longer... we have the perfect Cycling Race for ALL levels!

Show off your skills during the Shorewood Criterium at the Three Lions Pub in our 1st Annual Charity Adult Tricycle Race, "Save The Nuts!"

Grab your mates and create a team of 8 to tricycle for a great cause. Only $10 per person and all team submission proceeds will be going to the Testicular Cancer Foundation.

Your team will race around our "Save The Nuts" obstacle course, set up in front of the Three Lions, completing different drinking challenges at each stop... I mean we are a pub in the end.

Each team member must complete the drinking challenge and then tag their next teammate to tricycle to the next obstacle. The team that completes all 8 challenges first and makes it around the "Save The Nuts" obstacle course will be our CHAMPIONS!

The winning team will receive unlimited bragging rights, a team trophy to be put on display within the Three Lions Pub, and a free keg to enjoy with friends and family after the "Save The Nuts" race and during the final races of the Shorewood Criterium.

Tricycles will be provided by the Three Lions, please bring your own helmets, and team uniforms are encouraged! Don't forget a creative team name!

Sign up your full team using our Eventbrite link. Your team captain will register your team of 8 ($10 for each team member) and then, will be contacting your team captain for a roster and team name.

Contact devan@threelionspub.com with any questions.