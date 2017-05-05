Savoy Brown w/Tallan Noble Latz
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Event time: 8pm
Savoy Brown
with special guest Tallan Noble Latz
Thursday, June 1
Doors 6:30PM / Show 7:30PM
Legendary...a blues/rock institution...true innovators. One of the earliest of British blues bands, Savoy Brown, with founder guitarist Kim Simmonds at the helm, helped launch the 1967 UK blues boom movement that brought blues music back to the USA invigorating the style forever. Celebrate fifty years of Kim Simmonds and the legendary Savoy Brown.
