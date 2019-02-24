Winner of Season 8 of NBC’s The Voice

Sawyer Fredericks

After a surreal couple of years, winning NBC’s The Voice & releasing a major label album, A Good Storm, with Republic Records, Sawyer has in many ways come full circle, back to his roots, back to his more organic approach to living & creating music. At only 18, he is once again independent, having crafted his sophomore offering, Hide Your Ghost, at Dreamland Recording Studios, in historic Woodstock, with full artistic freedom. Hide Your Ghost stays true to Sawyer’s honest & elegantly stripped down style, a “free range folk” incorporating elements of blues, roots rock, latin & jazz with all live instrumental arrangements, largely recorded to analog tape, with an old school approach to production. The songs tell intense stories of personal, domestic, & social conflict, both timely & timeless, fearlessly embodying both the ugliness & beauty of being human.