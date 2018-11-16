Science Bag: Life in Glass Houses-the World of Diatoms

Lakes and oceans on earth are full of mysterious microscopic creatures that encase themselves in glass walls: the diatoms. Neither plant nor animal, these single-celled creatures make their food using sunlight and form the base of many aquatic food webs, but some also produce toxins that can make you lose your memory.

Research into diatoms can tell us about the past climate of our planet, lead us to new biofuels, and show us how to build complex nano-machines. Diatoms may even hold clues about life on other planets. Why do they make 'glass houses'? How do they stay afloat in water? What do they have to do with gardening and dynamite? Come find out!

Hosted by the College of Letters & Science at UW-Milwaukee, Science Bag is family-friendly, free, and open to the public. Shows run Friday evenings Nov. 2 through Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. with a Sunday matinee show on Nov. 11 at 2 p.m.

Shows are held in the UWM Physics building (1900 E. Kenwood Blvd.), Room 137.

For more information, visit uwm.edu/science-bag/.