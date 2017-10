×

Spend the evening with Mary Roach at Science on Tap!

How is a wedding gown like a bomb suit? Why are shrimp more dangerous to sailors than sharks? Find out on Thursday, September 28 when Mary Roach discusses her new book, Grunt: The Curious Science of Humans at War. America’s favorite science writer uses humor and compassion as she tackles how science is trying to conquer a soldier’s most challenging adversaries and answers questions not found in any other book in the military.

Date: Thursday, September 28

Time: 6:00 p.m. social hour, 7:00 p.m. presentation, 8:00 p.m. book signing

Where: Milwaukee Public Museum, 800 W. Wells Street

Cost: $20

More info: www.mpm.edu/scienceontap

Cash bar available. Ticket includes admission after 5:00 p.m. to First Floor exhibits only. Recommended for ages 14+.