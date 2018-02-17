Called the champions of straight-in-the eye Highland music, the Scottish band Dáimh will perform at the Irish Cultural and Heritage Center, 2133 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Based around West Lochaber and the Isle of Skye, Dáimh (pronounced Dive) have been called the champions of “straight-in-the eye” Highland music. Taking their name from the Gaelic word for “kinship,” the band has brought their pyrotechnic jigs and reels, along with achingly poignant ballads, to more than 20 countries. They have released five studio albums and were named Best Folk Band in Europe at the Folkherbst competition in Germany. They recently were honored as Folk Band of the year at the Scottish Traditional Music Awards.

A Gaelic-speaking piper originally from Cape Breton Island Nova Scotia, Angus MacKenzie draws his piping style from his Outer Hebrides roots along with the dance-influenced rhythm of Cape Breton music. From Northern California but with family roots in Prince Edward Island, fiddle player Gabe McVarish completed a degree in Scottish music after moving to the Scottish Highlands. A multi-instrumentalist on mandola, mandolin and accordion, Murdo Cameron was immersed in traditional Gaelic singing and music while growing up in Glenelg near the Isle of Skye. From Inverness, Ellen MacDonald is renowned for her smoky voice along with acting skills that led to a key role in the BBC’s Gaelic drama Bannan.Originally a fisherman from Arisaig, Scotland, Ross Martin is an in-demand guitar player who has toured with one of Ireland’s most influential singers, Karan Casey.

“Dáimh have carved a reputation from the bedrock of Gaelic culture … authentic Gaelic music with a modern edge and a magnificent range of expression.” - FolkWorld

Tickets for the show are $21 in advance, $25 on concert day, $10 for students with ID and free for ages 12 and younger. To order online, visit www.ichc.net. Tickets may also be ordered by calling (414) 345-8800.