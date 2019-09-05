Screen Printing

September 5-7th (Th, Fri and Sat) 6-9pm

Learn how to make screen prints from a digital image with the use of photo emulsion in this 3-day class. In this class you will learn how to coat a screen, develop it, and how to do a single-color print! Supply fee will cover ink and emulsion. Instructor: Shelby Nesmith Class Fee: $75.00 Supply fee $20.