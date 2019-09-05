Screen Printing

to Google Calendar - Screen Printing - 2019-09-05 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Screen Printing - 2019-09-05 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Screen Printing - 2019-09-05 18:00:00 iCalendar - Screen Printing - 2019-09-05 18:00:00

Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140

Screen Printing

September 5-7th (Th, Fri and Sat) 6-9pm

Learn how to make screen prints from a digital image with the use of photo emulsion in this 3-day class. In this class you will learn how to coat a screen, develop it, and how to do a single-color print! Supply fee will cover ink and emulsion. Instructor: Shelby Nesmith Class Fee: $75.00 Supply fee $20.

Info

Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140 View Map
Workshops / Classes / Groups
262-605-4745
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Screen Printing - 2019-09-05 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Screen Printing - 2019-09-05 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Screen Printing - 2019-09-05 18:00:00 iCalendar - Screen Printing - 2019-09-05 18:00:00 to Google Calendar - Screen Printing - 2019-09-06 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Screen Printing - 2019-09-06 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Screen Printing - 2019-09-06 18:00:00 iCalendar - Screen Printing - 2019-09-06 18:00:00 to Google Calendar - Screen Printing - 2019-09-07 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Screen Printing - 2019-09-07 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Screen Printing - 2019-09-07 18:00:00 iCalendar - Screen Printing - 2019-09-07 18:00:00