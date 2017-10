Event time: 6-8pm

A Screening of The Movie

MILWAUKEE 53216

March 16, 2017

Incarnation Lutheran Church

3509 N 15TH St, Milwaukee, WI 53206

6pm to 8pm

A YOUTH AND YOUNG ADULT PANEL FEATURING MEMBERS OF LEADERS IGNITING TRANSFORMATION ( LIT) WI LL

FOLLOW AFTERWARDS ABOUT THEIR EXPERIENCES IN 53206 AND HOPE MOVING FORWARD

FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

LIGHT REFRESHMENTS WILL BE AVAILABLE

SPONSORED BY MIC H, LEADERS IGNITING TRANSFORMATION, INCA R NATION LUTHER N CHURCH, BAYSHORE LUTHERAN CHURCH, ELCA CHURCHWIDE OFFICE, AND STATE REP. DAVID BOWEN

Price: free