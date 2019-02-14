Sean Dorsey Dance: BOYS IN TROUBLE
John Michael Kohler Arts Center 608 New York Ave., Sheboygan, Wisconsin 53081
BOYS IN TROUBLE
Sean Dorsey Dance
February 14, 2019
7:30 p.m.
Trailblazing transgender choreographer Sean Dorsey returns to the stage with BOYS IN TROUBLE, a new evening of dances that unpack masculinity with unflinching honesty—from unapologetically trans and queer perspectives. Note: adult language and some themes of violence.
$20 ($15 member)
