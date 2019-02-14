Sean Dorsey Dance: BOYS IN TROUBLE

BOYS IN TROUBLE

Sean Dorsey Dance

February 14, 2019

7:30 p.m.

Trailblazing transgender choreographer Sean Dorsey returns to the stage with BOYS IN TROUBLE, a new evening of dances that unpack masculinity with unflinching honesty—from unapologetically trans and queer perspectives. Note: adult language and some themes of violence.

$20 ($15 member)