Second Saturday Artist Reception - Artistree

Saturday, December 8, 2018

6:00 pm - 9:00pm

This exhibit features a wonderful mix of exceptionally well crafted and unique items by area artists perfect for holiday gift giving. Which includes jewelry, glass, ceramics, candles, hand-bags & accessories, needlework/textiles, pet items and much more. Stop in to meet the artists on Saturday, December 8 from 6-9pm. This exhibit in the Brick Gallery runs from November 23 - December 24, 2018. Regular gallery hours are Wednesday 11-6pm, Thursday 11-8pm, Friday and Saturday 11-6pm and Sunday 11-4pm.