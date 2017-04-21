Second Saturday Artist Reception & Exhibition

Event time: 6pm to 9pm May 13. Through May 28.

Second Saturday Artist Reception-Melissa Pierson, Vicki Ridgway and Bob Schnack

Meet the artists and enjoy refreshments at the opening reception for Lemon Street Gallery member artists Melissa Pierson-acrylic painter, Vicki Ridgway-metal-smith and Bob Schnack-photographer. This exhibit in the Brick Gallery runs from May 3 - May 28, 2017. Regular gallery hours are Wednesday 11-6pm, Thursday 11-8pm, Friday and Saturday 11-6pm and Sunday 11-4pm.

Price: Free