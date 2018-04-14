Sensoria | Ann Yi

Sensoria: Experiments in Sound and Performance presents pianist Ann Yi.

Contemporary pianist Ann Yi premieres new works for piano and electronics, created for her by University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Composition & Technology faculty and advanced graduate student composers. Featuring six world premieres, this concert is the culmination of Ann Yi’s 2017-2018 Artist Residency with Sensoria: Experiments in Sound and Performance. A strong advocate of new music, Ann is dedicated to working with contemporary composers and bringing experimental and avant-garde music to broader audiences. She has worked closely with composers such as Sylvano Bussotti, Stefano Scodanibbio, Philippe Leroux and Christopher Wendell Jones and performed numerous works by composers including Brian Ferneyhough, Pierre Boulez, Gérard Grisey, Harrison Birtwistle, Lee Hyla, György Ligeti, Jonathan Harvey, and many emerging composers of our time.