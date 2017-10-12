Shakers’ Haunted Bar for Halloween

More daily haunted tours and an emphasis on talking to ghosts are featured the next two months at Milwaukee’s most haunted bar.

Shaker’s Cigar Bar, 422 S. 2nd St. in Milwaukee, is expanding its ghost tour offerings for Halloween month in anticipation of those who want to get their ghostly fix in October and November, even though the ghosts are there year-round.

Shaker’s is known as one of the five most haunted restaurants in the country and the most haunted building in Milwaukee. Producers from Netflix filmed at Shaker’s this summer and will release a documentary in spring noting Shaker’s as one of the county’s top haunted bars and haunted basements.

To help the public satisfy their curiosity of real life paranormal activity Shaker’s has added more time slots for its most popular tours.

The tours are:

Shaker’s Original Tour, which introduces the tourists to the 14 resident ghosts, their backgrounds and a compelling history of how they ended up in the 1894 building.

And Shaker’s 2.0 Tour, which uses divining rods to talk to the ghosts, and they can end up being quite chatty.

New time slots through Nov. 18 include:

-- Private matinee tours on Saturdays and Sundays of either tour for up to four people at a time between noon and 5 p.m.

-- Mondays are special-priced $20 per couple for the 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Shaker’s Original Tour.

-- Monday through Thursday Shaker’s Original Tour times are 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Shaker’s 2.0 tours are at 10 p.m.

-- Friday and Saturday Shaker’s Original Tours are 5:30, 7, and 8:30 p.m.

-- Friday and Saturday Shaker’s 2.0 Tours are 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.