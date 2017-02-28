A Shakespeare Celebration, Philharmonic Concert Presents "The Tempest"

Event time: 2pm

The Carthage Philharmonic, under the direction of Dr. E. Edward Kawakami, will be performing in their Shakespeare Celebration concert, featuring the world premiere of Introduction and Fanfare by award winning composer and Carthage professor Dr. Mark Petering. The concert will be on Sunday, March 12, at 2 p.m. in the A. F. Siebert Chapel.

The concert on March 12 is free and open to the public. For additional information, please contact Carthage Fine Arts at finearts@carthage.edu or 262-551-5859. Be sure to like us on Facebook facebook.com/carthagefinearts for upcoming events and information about Fine Arts at Carthage.

Price: free