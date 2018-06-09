Shakespeare in Shorewood

Stone Soup Shakespeare returns for a performance of "The Taming of the Shrew." We hope you can join us for this family-friendly event featuring one of the bard’s most humorous comedies, complete with love, marriage, disguise and domestication. Bring a blanket, lawn chair, and snacks, and let the play take you away!

Stone Soup Shakespeare is a professional Shakespeare touring company dedicated to providing free Shakespeare productions to the world one park at a time. Sticking to Shakespeare's original scripts, Stone Soup adds a fresh twist to drama by incorporating contemporary dance, song, and costumes. They strive to bring stories to life and showcase the breadth of the human experience in diverse and dynamic ways.