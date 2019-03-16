ShamRock at Fair Park

The festivities kick off at 1 p.m. with a full slate of musical acts. For only $8 per person (+ free parking), rock out to live music, Irish-themed and traditional menu options.

Did we mention the St. Patrick’s Day Drink Specials!?

You bet we are feeling lucky this year.

TICKETS ON SALE NOW at Fair Park Office

Advance – $5 | At the Door – $8

Music Line-Up

Acme Fiddling Company | 1 PM – 2 PM

Hearthfire | 2 PM – 3:15 PM

Beglan Irish Dance Group | 3:15 PM – 4 PM

Killarney Blarney | 4 PM – 5:15 PM

Schauer Irish Troupe | 5:15 PM – 6 PM

Blackthorn Folly | 6 PM – 7:30 PM

Roving Scallywags | 8 PM – 11 PM

Food

TBA

Admission tickets are available at the Fair Park office. If you have any questions, call us at 262.677.5060.