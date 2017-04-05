SHARP Literacy celebrates McDonald's Unwrapped

Event time: 5:30pm-7:30pm

The second annual “McDonalds Unwrapped,” a fundraising event for SHARP Literacy and Hunger Task Force, will take place on Thursday, May 18th at the Hunger Task Force warehouse. At the event, seven of Milwaukee’s finest chefs will use their culinary skills and lots of creativity to craft unique and extraordinary dishes from McDonald’s ingredients. The fundraiser will support SHARP’s foundational literacy program serving nearly 8,000 elementary students in 36 of Milwaukee’s most at-risk schools, and Hunger Task Force, Milwaukee’s free and local food bank. Individual tickets are $75.00. Register online at https://mcdonaldsunwrapped.eventbrite.com.

Price: $75.00