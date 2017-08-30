SHARP Literacy's “A Novel Event 2017

Event time: 4-7:00pm

SHARP Literacy “A Novel Event 2017” with keynote speaker Randall Cobb will take place on Monday, October 16th from 4:00 -7:00 pm at The Pfister Hotel. The fundraising event will support SHARP’s foundational literacy program that serves over 8,000 elementary school students in 38 of Milwaukee and Waukesha Counties’ most at-risk schools. Individual tickets are $150 and may be purchased online at www.sharpliteracy.org or by calling 414.410.3203.

