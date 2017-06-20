Sheboygan Levitt AMP Music Series: Daddy Mack Blues Band with Zach Vinson

Event time: 6pm

When people say, “Memphis blues ain’t what it used to be,” they haven’t heard the Daddy Mack Blues Band. All of its members at one time or another played in the Fieldstones, one of the most talked-about urban blues bands since the 1970s. Led by Mack Orr on lead guitar and vocals, this four-piece group is down-home and funky, and the best band around for cuttin’ loose on a Saturday night—or a night in downtown Sheboygan!

Since 1998, Daddy Mack Blues Band has been the house band at the Center for Southern Folklore on Beale Street, where thousands of visitors from all corners of the world have experienced their natural and soulful musical blend. They have also toured the U.S. and played in Europe. Daddy Mack’s recent success at the Chicago Blues Festival is testament that he is on to something.

From barbecue dives in Mississippi to Paris, France, Daddy Mack has “been there done that.” He is not only doing his part to keep the blues alive for the 21st century, he’s not compromising what he thinks blues is supposed to be—fun, with the right balance of showmanship and good music.

The Arts Center’s Festival Green is an open lawn venue. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for their seating comfort. Grounds, food, and beverages open at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday evenings.

Food and beverages are available for purchase on-site at a cash bar and food trucks. No Alcohol Carry-Ins Allowed.

All proceeds from beverage sales at the Levitt AMP Sheboygan Music Series support the concerts’ continued success by helping to offset the high costs of production. Please support this series with your purchases.