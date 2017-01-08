SheRocks Wisconsin Anniversary Showcase (11:30am)

Event time: 11:30am

SheRocks Wisconsin is excited to host our 2nd Anniversary Showcase. Our mission is connect women in Wisconsin's music industry and to showcase Wisconsin's rising female artists.

Our lineup for this celebration includes Alison Helf, Five Star Secret, Dianna Jones, Sammy Ray Marshall, The Zimmer Effect and the Alyce Hart Band.

Spend the day with us, enjoying live music, food, door prizes and of course live music! More details at https://www.facebook.com/sherockswi

The mission of SheRocks Wisconsin is to connect women in Wisconsin's music industry,