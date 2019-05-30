The Shift

to Google Calendar - The Shift - 2019-05-30 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Shift - 2019-05-30 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Shift - 2019-05-30 18:00:00 iCalendar - The Shift - 2019-05-30 18:00:00

Third Branch Creative Studio 133 W. Pittsburgh Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204

The Shift is a female-focused speaker series centered on defining and fueling women’s career trajectories. Responding to the 2018 Milwaukee Women Inc. Advancing Women Leadership report, we will explore topics around achieving gender parity in the workplace. The theme of this event is “Changing the Mindset.”

The program will feature an opening keynote, a panel discussion, inspirational storytelling sessions and a closing presentation. The evening will also include networking, live music, complimentary drinks, and complimentary appetizers while they last.

Info

Third Branch Creative Studio 133 W. Pittsburgh Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204 View Map
Misc. Events
to Google Calendar - The Shift - 2019-05-30 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Shift - 2019-05-30 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Shift - 2019-05-30 18:00:00 iCalendar - The Shift - 2019-05-30 18:00:00