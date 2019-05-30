The Shift is a female-focused speaker series centered on defining and fueling women’s career trajectories. Responding to the 2018 Milwaukee Women Inc. Advancing Women Leadership report, we will explore topics around achieving gender parity in the workplace. The theme of this event is “Changing the Mindset.”

The program will feature an opening keynote, a panel discussion, inspirational storytelling sessions and a closing presentation. The evening will also include networking, live music, complimentary drinks, and complimentary appetizers while they last.