×

Blame Zach Braff, not James Mercer, for that notoriouslyawful line of dialogue in Garden Stateabout how The Shins will “change your life.” The band themselves never made anysuch claims, nor did they ever set out to make that kind of impact. InsteadMercer has been content to record dreamy, intimate pop songs about romance andsocial phobias. On the group’s latest record, the typically radiant Heartworms, Mercer once again proveshimself one of indie-rock’s most incisive songwriters, penning tunes aboutanxiety, feminism and his own childhood. More than two decades into the band’srun, his knack of weightless melodies remains undiminished. These songs may notchange your life, but they will brighten your day.