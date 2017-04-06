Shonn Hinton and Shotgun

Event time: 8pm

SHONN HINTON & SHOTGUN

Sat Apr 22 2017 8:00 pm @ 224 W. Bruce Street Milwaukee $10

Paying homage to great acts such as: BB King, Freddie King, Carlos Santana, The Eagles, and Jimi Hendrix, their contribution to the music world is celebrated through their passion, artistry and musicianship. Shonn Hinton & Shotgun gladly accepts the responsibility of restoring music back to its rightful place. That is, having a hell of a good time through our absolute blend of southern rock with a Detroit soul feel completed with a southern Baptist church spirit. This will free you to "Hang up your hang ups" at the door, release your inhibition and "Dance the Night Away." Shonn Hinton & Shotgun's time shines as a bastion of what once was great music. Taking cues from comparable masters Buddy Guy, James Brown, Wilson Pickett, and the Isley Brothers, Shonn Hinton & Shotgun rehabilitates that good ole feeling in your heart and soul, leaving you with only one choice, to get up and dance!

From Piet Levy at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel--- Of all the musicians living in Milwaukee, Shonn Hinton hands down has one of the most impressive résumés, if not the strongest. The guitarist is part of Jill Scott's touring band. Before that, he toured with John Legend. And Lil Wayne. And for six years, Mary J. Blige. He's played all over the world, and even on the Grammys, twice. There have been lucky breaks, to be sure, but Hinton's success is mostly the result of exceptional perseverance and hard work. At only 35, there are almost certainly many more exciting opportunities to come. "I never knew I could make money doing something I took great joy in," Hinton said. "When I sat behind a set of drums or behind a guitar and played, I forgot about everything else."

advance tickets available here---

https://anodynecoffee.com/shop/shop/shonnhintonshotgun/

