SHORELINE PICNIC

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9TH, 2017

Stellar Performers and Exquisite Art



1 - 3 pm @ O’Donnell Park

3 - 7 pm @ Green Gallery East

Performances by Margaret Noodin | DJ Shawna |

Bamm Bamm | Matt Cook | Zed Kenzo



1 pm — Self-guided tours of Sculpture Milwaukee’s inaugural exhibition of 22 sculptures along Wisconsin Ave from O’Donnell Park to 6th Street



2 pm — BYO picnic and join artist Paul Druecke at the site of Shoreline Repast in O’Donnell Park.



— Food, Drink, and After-Picnic performances @ Green Gallery East featuring Milwaukee’s best talent — MARGARET NOODIN — DJ SHAWNA —BAMM BAMM — MATT COOK — ZED KENZO — Special Guest:

Shoreline Picnic is a project by Paul Druecke Art Studios in conjunction with Sculpture Milwaukee and Green Gallery East. Thanks to Milwaukee Downtown for their generous support.