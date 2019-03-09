Wisconsin Singer/Songwriter Series presents: Christine Lavin w/Jym Mooney
Unitarian Church North 13800 N. Port Washington Road, Mequon, Wisconsin 53097
WISCONSIN SINGER/SONGWRITER©
s e r i e s
presents
CHRISTINE LAVIN
with special guest
JYM MOONEY
Saturday, March 9th - 7:30 pm
(advance tickets are suggested)
UNITARIAN CHURCH NORTH, 13800 North Port Washington Road - Mequon
- Wisconsin Singer/Songwriter Series will present CHRISTINE LAVIN on Saturday, Mar. 9th. The event will take place at the UNITARIAN CHURCH - NORTH, 13800 North Port Washington Road in Mequon - just south of Pioneer Road. Tickets are $18 in advance, $10 for students ( at all times) or $22 at the door. Coffee, water, juices, and snacks will be available. All seating is general admission.
All concerts at the Unitarian Church - North
13800 N Port Washington Road - Mequon
concerts starts at 7:30pm, doors open at 7:00pm
Fri/Sat doors at 7:00 pm music at 7:30pm
(262) 457-4399 www.wsss.org
Discounts of $1 (off at the door price) per donated food items
( up to a maximum of 4 ) will be given at the door.
Info
Unitarian Church North 13800 N. Port Washington Road, Mequon, Wisconsin 53097 View Map
Concerts, Live Music/Performance