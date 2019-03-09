Wisconsin Singer/Songwriter Series presents: Christine Lavin w/Jym Mooney

WISCONSIN SINGER/SONGWRITER©

s e r i e s

presents

CHRISTINE LAVIN

with special guest

JYM MOONEY

Saturday, March 9th - 7:30 pm

(advance tickets are suggested)

UNITARIAN CHURCH NORTH, 13800 North Port Washington Road - Mequon

Wisconsin Singer/Songwriter Series will present CHRISTINE LAVIN on Saturday, Mar. 9th. The event will take place at the UNITARIAN CHURCH - NORTH, 13800 North Port Washington Road in Mequon - just south of Pioneer Road. Tickets are $18 in advance, $10 for students ( at all times) or $22 at the door. Coffee, water, juices, and snacks will be available. All seating is general admission.

concerts starts at 7:30pm, doors open at 7:00pm

(262) 457-4399 www.wsss.org

Discounts of $1 (off at the door price) per donated food items

( up to a maximum of 4 ) will be given at the door.