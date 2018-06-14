SideNotes Cabaret Series: The Queens of Country

Join a stellar cast of vocalists as they pay homage to the Queens of classic country music. We'll highlight the crowning achievements of performers such as Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn and many, many more. You'll relive the good ol' days at the Grand Ole Opry.

8pm June 14-16, 3pm June 17

TICKETS

Adult – $21

Senior (60+), Student, and Military Personnel – $18

Groups of 15 or more – $16

$3 per ticket fee for online order / $1 per ticket fee for phone order

Evenings at 8 PM, Sunday Matinee at 3 PM

Online sales close 1 hour prior to performance. Tickets may be purchased at Box Office window until showtime.