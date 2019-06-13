SideNotes Cabaret Series: Broadway Blockbuster Singalong

8pm June 13-15, 3pm June 16.

We know you love singing along at our cabaret shows (yes … we heard you!), so here’s your chance to really “Sing out, Louise!” Join Carolyn Wehner, an exceptionally talented musician and vocalist who has a well-earned reputation as a polished and gifted performer. Backed by Michael Britz on bass and Michael Lorenz on drums, Carolyn will lead you through a selection of great showstoppers and unforgettable hits from classic and contemporary Broadway shows.

TICKETS

Adult – $24

Senior (60+), Student, and Military Personnel – $21

Groups of 10 or more – $20

$3 per ticket fee for online order / $1 per ticket fee for phone order

Evenings at 8 PM, Sunday Matinee at 3 PM

Online sales close 1 hour prior to performance. Tickets may be purchased at Box Office window until showtime.