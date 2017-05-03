SideNotes Cabaret Series presents "Ella Meets Mel"

Event time: May 18 - 20 at 8PM, May 21st at 3PM

Award-winning singers pay tribute to Ella Fitzgerald and Mel Tormé, two of the greatest jazz improvisers of the 20th century. Backed by a trio of outstanding musicians, vocalists Ellen Winters and Johnny Rodgers interpret the distinctive styles of Fitzgerald and Tormé, indisputable superstars of the jazz genre. Fresh from sold-out appearances in Chicago, Winters and Rodgers have captured the artistry and essence of the incomparable Ella and Mel. The Chicago Tribune described their performances as “high-flying vocal pyrotechnics” and praised their talents, both individually and collectively. Dramatic ballads, blazing scat, and incredibly complex vocal duets – do not miss this show!

Price: Adult – $21 Senior (60+), Student, and Military Personnel – $18 Groups of 15 or more – $16 Evenings at 8 PM, Sunday Matinee at 3 PM Online sales close 1 hour prior to performance. Tickets may be purchased at Box Office window until showtime.