Event Name: “A Flock of Siegers"

Exhibition runtime: May 11 - June 29, 2019

Opening Reception and Concert: Saturday, May 11, 7pm to 10 pm

Location: Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts 926 E. Center Street, Milwaukee 53212

Description:

“A Flock of Siegers” features the work of one of Milwaukee’s largest, most well-known dynasty of artists and musicians, The Sieger Family. Organized by Linsey Sieger, owner of Third Sector Creative and her niece Anja Notanja Sieger, visual performance artist and typewriter poet, this show will feature the artwork of 21 relatives, spanning five generations. At the opening there will be live music from an All-Sieger band featuring members of Awkward Terrible, Contraptions, R&B Cadets, Scrimshaw, and Semi-Twang.

Art featured by “members of the flock” will include: Anja Notanja Sieger, Anton Sieger, Alois Sieger Sr., Barbara Sieger, Bill Sieger, Jeanne De Simone Sieger, John Sieger, Linsey Sieger, Martha Sieger, Mike Sieger, Milo Sieger, Robert Sieger, Ryland Sieger, Sam Sieger, Mary Sieger Wanserski, Aaron Wanserski, Liz Kremer-Wanserski, Nick Wanserski, Lulu Wanserski, Luke Wanserski, Blaine Wesselowski

Facebook event link: https://www.facebook.com/events/1516426181821691/