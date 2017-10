×

The Racine Theatre Guild will open its new concert series, Signature Spotlight, with the best songs from the silver screen in “Let’s Go to the Movies” on Sunday, October 15 at 2 p.m.

Hollywood has produced some of the most iconic characters ever, but we will always remember the music. Featuring cinemas most popular songs of all time, our inaugural concert is a tribute to the prestige and glamour of it all. Singers will deliver the golden standards as well as contemporary hits in a concert that is ideal for every movie or music lover. Song selections will come from classics such as “Singin’ in the Rain,” “James Bond,” “Sister Act,” The Wizard of Oz,” “9 to 5,” “Young Frankenstein,” “Footloose,” “The Way We Were

,” and “The Muppet Movie.”



The Signature Spotlight Concert Series is a trio of musical revue concerts featuring musicians and singers, plus school band and choral groups from the Racine area. With varying themes and song styles, each performance has something for everyone.



A group of RTG singers will perform “Let’s Go to the Movies” along with the UGHS Choral Department . B