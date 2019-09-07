Silver City InterNational Festival
National Avenue 3417 W National Ave, West Allis, Wisconsin 53227
This fun festival celebrates the cultural diversity of the Silver City neighborhood through food, the arts, and music!
Last year, neighbors and visitors traveled the world along West National Avenue between South 33rd and 35th street and sampled ethnic cuisine from countries spanning the globe while also enjoying live art performances, free live music, free activities for kids and displays from local businesses.
