Wisconsin Singer/Songwriter Series presents: John Gorka
Unitarian Church North 13800 N. Port Washington Road, Mequon, Wisconsin 53097
JOHN GORKA
Friday, May 4th - 7:30pm
- Wisconsin Singer/Songwriter Series will present John Gorka in concert Friday, May 4th.
- event will take place at the UNITARIAN CHURCH - NORTH, 13800 North Port Washington Road in Mequon - just south of Pioneer Road.
Tickets are $20 in advance, $10 for students ( at all times) or $24 at the door.
Discounts of $1 (off at the door price) per donated food items
( up to a maximum of 4 ) will be given at the door.
Coffee, water, teas, and snacks will be available. All seating is general admission.
( 262 ) 457-4399 www.wsss.org