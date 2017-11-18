Wisconsin Singer/Songwriter Series presents: Chris Koesh & L.J. Booth
Unitarian Church North 13800 N. Port Washington Road, Mequon, Wisconsin 53097
CHRIS KOKESH & L. J. BOOTH
Saturday, November 18th - 7:30pm
UNITARIAN CHURCH NORTH, 13800 North Port Washington Road - Mequon
- Wisconsin Singer/Songwriter Series will present Chris Kokesh &L. J. Booth in concert Saturday, Nov. 18th.
- event will take place at the UNITARIAN CHURCH - NORTH, 13800 North Port Washington Road in Mequon - just south of Pioneer Road.
Tickets are $16 in advance, $10 for students ( at all times) or $20 at the door.
Discounts of $1 (off at the door price) per donated food items
( up to a maximum of 4 ) will be given at the door.
Coffee, water, juices, and snacks will be available. All seating is general admission.
For info: www.wsss.org
Unitarian Church North 13800 N. Port Washington Road, Mequon, Wisconsin 53097
