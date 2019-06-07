Singing in the Good Land: Chant Claire’s 3rd Annual Fundraiser

Chant Claire is quickly becoming well known in Milwaukee’s music community. But who are the people behind the music? Join us for an intimate night of song and fellowship, including silent auction items and raffles. We invite you to get a glimpse of our choir community in this “Smallwaukee” experience.

6:30pm | doors open

7pm | performances begin

Single tickets | $35 | includes one drink ticket and hors d’oeuvres

VIP tables - 8 seats | $300 | includes two drink tickets/person, hors d’oeuvres, and two underground parking tickets (parking available to first five tables sold)

Tickets available at singinginthegoodland.brownpapertickets.com